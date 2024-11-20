Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,843 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,666,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

