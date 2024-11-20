First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $14.83 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $14,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $158.14 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $161.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

