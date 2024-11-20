First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

FTCS stock opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.43. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $93.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

