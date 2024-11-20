First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Purchased by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $129,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $193,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

