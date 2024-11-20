First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Position Reduced by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,921 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $65.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.