First United Corporation Announces Retirement of Director Marisa Shockley

First United Corporation, listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol FUNC, recently filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing notable developments within the company. The filing, dated November 20, 2024, reported the forthcoming retirement of Marisa Shockley, a member of the Board of Directors of First United Corporation, effective December 1, 2024.

Get alerts:

According to the filing, Marisa Shockley notified the Board of Directors of her decision to retire from both the Board of Directors of First United Corporation and the Board of Directors of First United Bank & Trust. Her choice to retire was driven by her recent retirement from her family business and a desire to pursue personal interests. It was emphasized that her retirement was not due to any disagreement with the Board or the Corporation on any matter related to the company’s operations, policies, or practices.

The Form 8-K filing also included details regarding the company’s principal executive offices, contact information, and the registration of securities. The filing disclosed that First United Corporation, headquartered at 19 South Second Street, Oakland, Maryland, with the zip code 21550, can be contacted at 301-334-9471.

Additionally, the filing confirmed that First United Corporation’s common stock is registered under the ticker symbol FUNC on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The company confirmed that it is not an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The document did not include any financial statements but indicated that additional financial statements and exhibits related to Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; and Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers, would be filed as appropriate.

For more detailed information, readers are encouraged to refer to the original Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article is based on information provided in the Form 8-K filing submitted by First United Corporation to the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 20, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read First United’s 8K filing here.

First United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also