Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.