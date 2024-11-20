Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,538,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,477,381 shares.The stock last traded at $102.47 and had previously closed at $99.55.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.19.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,357,000 after buying an additional 24,509 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,183,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,976,000 after buying an additional 59,839 shares in the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $1,090,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 591,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after purchasing an additional 137,388 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

