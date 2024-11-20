Flushing Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. 40,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $494.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.75. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In other news, CAO Astrid Burrowes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $129,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,270.07. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sam Sang Ki Han sold 10,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $154,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,372.97. This trade represents a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

