Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 1.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 8,975,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 53,719,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

