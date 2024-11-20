Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$265.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.80.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$169.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$172.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$169.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$191.17. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland acquired 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$168.95 per share, with a total value of C$136,001.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,001.53. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.