FY2024 Earnings Estimate for My Size Issued By HC Wainwright

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for My Size in a report released on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.43) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.69). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for My Size’s current full-year earnings is ($4.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for My Size’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Shares of My Size stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.90. My Size has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of My Size, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MYSZ Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.06% of My Size as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

