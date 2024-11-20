FY2024 Earnings Estimate for My Size Issued By HC Wainwright

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for My Size in a report released on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.43) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.69). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for My Size’s current full-year earnings is ($4.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for My Size’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.
My Size Trading Down 17.7 %
Shares of My Size stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.90. My Size has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $7.12.
My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.
