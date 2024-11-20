FY2025 EPS Forecast for Hillenbrand Increased by Analyst

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a report released on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillenbrand’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $837.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.38 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 2.5 %

Hillenbrand stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently -29.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,602,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,565,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 48,230 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.4% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 33,117 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

