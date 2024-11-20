FY2026 EPS Estimate for CCL Industries Cut by Analyst

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.74.

