Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Galapagos in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Galapagos stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 720,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP raised its holdings in Galapagos by 2.8% in the third quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 557,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 23.2% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 91,366 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 5.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

