Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Down 8.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.80 and last traded at C$24.96. 420,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 799,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Galaxy Digital from C$20.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.23. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 3.17.

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Also, Director Christopher Charles Ferraro sold 3,300 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total value of C$61,709.67. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

