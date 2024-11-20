GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $18.37. 953,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,596,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GDS from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

GDS Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.23.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $388.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.14 million. Research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,713,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,594,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 128.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,040,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,592 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 63.5% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,249,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,952 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 161.6% in the third quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at $27,212,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

