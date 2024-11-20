Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CAO Donald J. Klunk Sells 458 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) CAO Donald J. Klunk sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $20,555.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,204.40. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Genpact Trading Up 0.5 %

G stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,804. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Genpact by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in shares of Genpact by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Genpact by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 36,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Genpact by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

