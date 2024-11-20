Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 595,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,921,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GEVO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Gevo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gevo

Gevo Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Gevo

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.94.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 84,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $63,850.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,573,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,189.84. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,518.92. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,474 shares of company stock worth $367,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Gevo by 79.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 63,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 128.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192,457 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.