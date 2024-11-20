Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 10,559,750 shares trading hands.
Gfinity Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £756,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.
Gfinity Company Profile
Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.
