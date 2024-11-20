Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,497,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after buying an additional 1,589,240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,412,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,421,000 after acquiring an additional 268,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,674 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.