Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Increases Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,231,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 227,000 shares during the period. Verint Systems comprises 2.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $31,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,412,000 after acquiring an additional 232,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,792,000 after acquiring an additional 73,441 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 814,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 211,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 91,762 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $38.17.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $163,630.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,983.90. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,251.95. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

