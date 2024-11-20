Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 2,006.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,488 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,300,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Vital Farms by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 214,839 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 706,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after acquiring an additional 364,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VITL opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.97. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $938,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,194,777 shares in the company, valued at $281,243,832.93. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,531,574.43. The trade was a 7.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

