Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Prospera Private Wealth LLC

Prospera Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF comprises about 1.1% of Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URA. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,617,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 179,149 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 870,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 56,205 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 628,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 47,964 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,096,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

