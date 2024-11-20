Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.32. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $195,225.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,450. This represents a 30.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $6,428,801.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,600. This represents a 66.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,232 shares of company stock valued at $13,425,876 over the last 90 days. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.