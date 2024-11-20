Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $144.83 and a 52-week high of $185.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

