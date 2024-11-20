Grandfield & Dodd LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 135,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $234.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -89.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

