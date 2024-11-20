Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 3.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $59,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,012,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $952,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 24.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $210.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.44 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. The trade was a 18.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,495 shares of company stock worth $25,229,958. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.