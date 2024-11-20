Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 202 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 84.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 114.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $388.66 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $285.79 and a 1 year high of $398.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

