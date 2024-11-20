Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $274.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.23 and a fifty-two week high of $279.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.90 and a 200-day moving average of $253.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

