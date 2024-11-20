Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.47, but opened at $9.22. Grifols shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 295,168 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRFS
Grifols Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Grifols
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 49.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 66.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols in the second quarter valued at $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth $147,000.
About Grifols
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grifols
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Rocking the Charts: Why Live Nation Could Hit New Highs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Don’t Miss a Second Chance to Buy These 2024 Winners for 2025
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 2 Tech Stock Bargains Offering Buy the Dip Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.