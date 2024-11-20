Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.47, but opened at $9.22. Grifols shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 295,168 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 49.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 66.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols in the second quarter valued at $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth $147,000.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

