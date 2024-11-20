Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin Buys 35,000 Shares

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,017.82. The trade was a 21.49 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

Shares of GROV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $52.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grove Collaborative

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grove Collaborative stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Grove Collaborative worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GROV

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Free Report)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.