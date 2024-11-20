Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Acquired by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,437 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIFI. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of GIFI opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $114.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

