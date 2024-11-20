HC Wainwright Has Weak Forecast for TSE:MSL FY2024 Earnings

Merus Labs International Inc. (TSE:MSL – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MSLI) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merus Labs International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Merus Labs International’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Merus Labs International Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.65. Merus Labs International has a 52-week low of C$0.95 and a 52-week high of C$1.76.

Merus Labs International Company Profile

Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin.

