HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ BRNS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,292,000. DC Funds LP bought a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,119,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

