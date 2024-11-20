Head-To-Head Analysis: Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Baxter International has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $14.81 billion 1.12 $2.66 billion $0.20 162.76 Motus GI $320,000.00 0.01 -$12.87 million ($15.64) 0.00

This table compares Baxter International and Motus GI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 0.77% 18.30% 5.43% Motus GI -3,239.75% -1,731.08% -115.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Baxter International and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 1 7 3 0 2.18 Motus GI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Baxter International currently has a consensus price target of $40.91, suggesting a potential upside of 25.68%. Given Baxter International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Motus GI.

Summary

Baxter International beats Motus GI on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories. It also provides administrative sets; adhesion prevention products; inhaled anesthesia; drug compounding; chronic and acute dialysis therapies and services, including peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), and other organ support therapies. The company’s products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgery centers, doctors’ offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic products; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. aiming to advance care for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Motus GI

(Get Free Report)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.