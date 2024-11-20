Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.26 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 316512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.
Heineken Trading Down 0.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91.
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.
