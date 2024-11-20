Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 44672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Hengan International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.4402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

