Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. 96,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,817. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

