Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. 96,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,817. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $8.93.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
