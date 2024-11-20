Hilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.84 and its 200 day moving average is $150.32. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $128.37 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.47.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

