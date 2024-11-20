Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 62.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $514.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.31 and a fifty-two week high of $525.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.95.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

