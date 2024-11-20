Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,786,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

WFC opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $244.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. The trade was a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

