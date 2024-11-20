Hilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $18,383,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 59,503 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 850,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,122,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 457,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,881 shares of company stock worth $10,693,244. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.