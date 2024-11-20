Hilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,605,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,564 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 6.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $81,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.