Hilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,748 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,395,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $140.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 105,782 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $13,082,059.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,914,008 shares in the company, valued at $731,385,369.36. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,983.78. This trade represents a 26.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,480 shares of company stock worth $34,587,341. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

