Hilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in ICF International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 353,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,299 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the third quarter worth about $2,364,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 730.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Price Performance

ICF International stock opened at $133.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.28 and a 52-week high of $179.67.

ICF International Announces Dividend

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.36. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,189.70. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Salmirs bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.38 per share, with a total value of $55,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,803 shares in the company, valued at $803,019.14. This represents a 7.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,078. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

ICF International Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

