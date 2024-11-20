Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 6,273 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,033,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,838,000 after buying an additional 1,125,549 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 15,455,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,745,000 after buying an additional 1,020,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,686,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after buying an additional 952,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,629,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 906,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.94. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

