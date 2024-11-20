Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,867 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,637,000 after acquiring an additional 613,583 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,791,599 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $359,517,000 after buying an additional 416,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at $48,074,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 38.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,232,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after buying an additional 342,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $122.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.08 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,017,276. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NetApp

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.