Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 58,750 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,236,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 630,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,258,692.64. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $1,149,737.50.
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Melissa Baird sold 11,749 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $172,122.85.
Hims & Hers Health Price Performance
Shares of HIMS stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $30.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,790,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. TD Cowen raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.