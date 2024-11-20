Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 58,750 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,236,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 630,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,258,692.64. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $1,149,737.50.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Melissa Baird sold 11,749 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $172,122.85.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $30.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,790,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. TD Cowen raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

