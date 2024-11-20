Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,197,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 5.6% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $661,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after acquiring an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 575,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $228.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.41.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

